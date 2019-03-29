Workers jump to deaths as office burns

Home » World

Desperate staff leaped to their deaths as a huge fire tore through a Dhaka office block yesterday, killing at least 19 people.

Bangladesh rescue workers warned the death toll could rise sharply as firefighters recovered charred bodies from the complex.

At least six people died after jumping from the 22-story building.

Dhaka police chief Asaduzzaman Mia said at least 73 people were injured and being treated in hospitals across Dhaka.

People were seen screaming for help as hundreds of panicked onlookers crowded the streets of the upmarket Banani commercial district.

Some workers slid down a television cable on the side of the building. Others grabbed ropes lowered by emergency service helicopters which then pulled them out of the blaze.

Shoikot Rahman heard colleagues raise the alarm and ran to safety before smoke and flames engulfed the building.

“When I heard a fire broke out in the building, I quickly rushed out,” he said. “Many of my colleagues are still trapped in the office.”

Firefighters on long ladders smashed windows to create escape routes. More than one hour after the blaze erupted people could still be seen on the 13th and 14th floors desperately waving for help amid clouds of black smoke.

Army helicopters dangled ropes that victims grabbed so they could be lifted to safety, with crowds below cheering every time someone was rescued.

Three hospitals reported that six men and women had died or arrived with fatal injuries after jumping.

Dilkhosh Ahmed at the Banani Clinic said one of the victims had attempted to use the television cable to climb down, but slipped and fell from the eighth floor.

Helicopters were deployed to drop water on the blaze as scores of firefighters backed by navy and air force specialists struggled to bring it under control.

“Teams have entered the building and they are scouring the floors for any remaining victims,” said Lieutenant Colonel Julfikar Rahman of the Dhaka fire service. “The building did not have fire fighting equipment.”

Some workers told of risky escapes.

“My uncle and two more people jumped from their floor,” said one man. “His hand and leg are broken and his eye is damaged.”

A man who gave his name as Jico said he had been working on the 19th floor.

“The fire started in a restaurant on the sixth floor,” he said. “We ran to the roof as soon as we heard about it and then used a wooden plank to get over to the next building.”

Fire disasters regularly hit Bangladesh’s major cities where safety standards are notoriously lax.

A massive blaze in Dhaka’s old quarter on February 21 killed at least 70 people and injured 50 others.

Fire service officials said chemicals illegally stored in an apartment building exploded and set alight five buildings and nearby streets. That blaze took more than 12 hours to control.

A June 2010 fire in the nearby neighborhood of Nimtoli, one of the most densely populated districts of the capital, killed 123 people.

Experts said inspections of buildings in the city uncover fire stairs blocked with stored goods and exit doors locked.