The story appears on
Page A9
October 24, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
World’s oldest shipwreck is in Black Sea
An ancient Greek trading ship dating back more than 2,400 years has been found virtually intact at the bottom of the Black Sea, the world’s oldest known shipwreck, researchers say.
The vessel is one of more than 60 shipwrecks identified by the Black Sea Maritime Archeology Project including Roman ships.
During the three-year project, researchers used specialist remote deep-water camera systems previously used in offshore oil and gas exploration to map the sea floor.
“A small piece of the vessel has been carbon dated and it is confirmed as the oldest intact shipwreck known to mankind,” they said yesterday.
The ship, which is lying on its side with its mast and rudders intact, was dated back to 400 BC — a time when the Black Sea was a trading hub filled with Greek colonies.
The team said the vessel, previously only seen in an intact state on the side of ancient Greek pottery, was found at a depth of more than 2,000 meters.
The water at that depth is oxygen-free, meaning that organic material can be preserved for years.
“A ship, surviving intact, from the classical world, lying in over two kilometers of water, is something I would never have believed possible,” said Professor Jon Adams from the University of Southampton in England, the project’s main investigator.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.