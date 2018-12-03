Yellow vests riot in Paris but Macron stands firm

Home » World

French President Emmanuel Macron is considering declaring a state of emergency as he seeks a way out of nationwide protests.

Rioters turned central Paris into a battle zone and vandalized the Arc de Triomphe monument on the weekend.

The “yellow vest” rebellion erupted out of nowhere on November 17, with protesters blocking roads across France and impeding access to some shopping malls, fuel depots and airports. Violent groups from the far right and far left as well as anarchists have infiltrated protests, the authorities said.

Government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said the Macron administration was considering imposing a state of emergency. The president was open to dialogue, he said, but would not reverse policy reforms.

“We won’t change course, we are certain of that,” he said.

The protests began as a backlash against Macron’s fuel tax increases — necessary he says to combat climate change — but have mined a vein of deep dissatisfaction felt toward his liberal reforms, which many voters feel favor the wealthy and big business.

Police said they had arrested more than 400 people in Paris and that 133 were injured. Some 10,000 tear gas canisters and stun grenades were fired as well as water canons as security forces fought for control.

Popularity at a record low

Macron’s unyielding response has exposed him to charges of being out of touch with common folk outside of France’s big cities who worry about the squeeze on household budgets and job security.

The protests have driven Macron’s popularity to record lows and left him facing a lose-lose situation, said Gael Sliman, president of the Odoxa polling institute.

He said that either Macron caves in to the pressure and is derided by opponents as weak, or he puts down the dissent.

“In the second scenario, Macron will still come out loser, because what everyone will remember is that he wrestled with the popular classes,” he said.

“He would be victorious, but at the cost of having crushed them.”

Jean-Luc Melenchon, head of hard-left party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), and far-right leader Marine Le Pen have demanded the government unwind its fuel tax hikes.

Both called for parliament to be dissolved and snap elections held.