October 24, 2018
Page A6
October 24, 2018
Related News
1 rescued as ship sinks off Liaoning
One person was found yesterday afternoon but 10 others are still missing after a ship carrying sand sank in the waters off northeast China’s Liaoning Province on Sunday, local authorities announced.
The accident occurred at around 3am on Sunday. The maritime search and rescue center of Huludao City received a report at around 5am. Eleven people aboard the ship were declared missing.
The rescued person has been hospitalized, while the search for the other 10 continues.
An investigation shows that those on board the ship were fishing at sea without permission when the accident happened. Further investigation is under way.
