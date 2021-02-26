10 role models awarded with national honorary titles

Home » Nation

MAO Xianglin

The Party secretary of Xiazhuang Village in Zhuxian Town, Wushan County of Chongqing City, spent seven years leading people to build a road linking the mountainous region to the outside world.

Bai Jingying

Bai is an inheritor of Wangfu Embroidery and head of the embroidery industry-driven poverty eradication team in Horqin Right Wing Middle Banner in Inner Mongolia. She held many workshops to teach ethnic Mongolian embroidery to rural women.

Liu Hu

The director of the Water Conservancy Bureau of Jiashi County in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has been committed to bringing clean drinking water to the impoverished population and solve water shortages in the local area.

Li Yu

The academician from the Chinese Academy of Sciences has spent the last 30 years researching the science of fungi and edible fungus engineering technology and industrialization in Jilin Province.

Zhang Xiaojuan

Zhang died at the age of 34 in a traffic accident on October 7, 2019. She was the deputy chief of the Zhouqu County’s poverty eradication program in Gansu Province and had visited every single household in 87 villages to help solve their difficulties.

Zhang Guimei

Zhang is a teacher who dedicated 40 years of her life to help and motivate young girls from impoverished families in the mountainous areas of southwest China’s Yunnan Province to pursue higher education.

Zhao Yafu

Zhao is an agricultural researcher who worked in the Chinese countryside for over 48 years, teaching farmers advanced planting techniques and helping them raise the yield and incomes.

Jiang Shikun

The late former secretary of the CPC Committee of Qinglong County, Guizhou Province, was a pioneer in devising plans for targeted poverty eradication in the county and promoting rural tourism. He died of a heart attack in 2016 at the age of 46.

Xia Sen

The retired researcher from the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences promoted children’s education in poverty-stricken areas. She has sponsored 182 students from disadvantaged families to attend college.

Huang Wenxiu

The Party chief of Baini Village in Leye County in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region helped 103 households shake off poverty during her tenure between 2018 and 2019. Huang was killed in a mudslide in 2019 while on the way to check on the villagers.