11,000 medics rushed to Wuhan

HEALTH authorities have sent more than 11,000 medics, including the country’s best intensive care unit staff, to Wuhan, epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said yesterday.

Among them, over 3,000 doctors and nurses are ICU specialists, Guo Yanhong, an official with the National Health Commission, told a press conference in Beijing.

China’s top experts in intensive care have also gathered in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province, for consultations and ward rounds, said Guo. “We are fully aware of the urgent need for ICU professionals in Wuhan. The current medics have been working for quite a long time and are exhausted both physically and mentally.”

She also noted the big gap between the supply and demand of medical resources in other cities in Hubei. Another 2,250 medical personnel are still needed, especially those from the respiratory, critical care and infectious departments.

By the end of Thursday, Hubei had 22,112 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection, with 618 deaths and 4,002 cases in severe or critical condition.