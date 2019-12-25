122 Chinese arrested in Nepal for cyber fraud

Home » Nation

CHINA’S foreign ministry confirmed yesterday that the 122 Chinese nationals arrested by the police in Nepal are suspected of engaging in cross-border cyber fraud.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks after the Nepalese police said 122 Chinese men and women were rounded up in raids on Monday following information that they were engaged in suspicious activities.

The case is under investigation, said Geng, terming the raid an important operation conducted under close cooperation between China and Nepal police.

China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Nepal in all areas, including law enforcement, to jointly combat cross-border crimes and promote friendly exchanges between the two peoples, added Geng.

Police in Nepal said it was the biggest crackdown on crime by foreigners entering the country on tourist visas.

The Chinese are suspected of cyber crime and hacking into bank cash machines, the police chief, Uttam Subedi, said, adding that they were being held in different police stations and their passports and laptops had been seized.

“This is the first time so many foreigners have been detained for suspected criminal activities,” he said.

Another senior police officer, Hobindra Bogati, said the Chinese embassy knew about the raids and had supported the detentions.

Nepal and China signed a treaty on mutual assistance in criminal matters during a visit to Nepal by President Xi Jinping in October.

More than 134,000 Chinese tourists visited Nepal between January and October this year, up 9.2 percent from the same period in 2018, according to Nepal Tourism Board data.