The story appears on
Page A6
October 22, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
14,500 civil servant vacancies available
China plans to recruit over 14,500 civil servants to work for 75 central government agencies and 20 institutions directly under them in the 2019 civil servant intake, the State Administration of Civil Service said yesterday.
Applications will be open from today until October 31, with positions to be posted on authorized websites, the administration said.
The annual recruitment sees fewer vacancies this year than in 2017, in which more than 28,000 vacancies were on offer.
Candidates will need to take a national written exam, which is scheduled to be held in December across China, while those applying for certain positions related to finance, public security, foreign affairs and other fields will need to take an additional professional skill test.
The majority of the positions in Party and government agencies above provincial level will require two years of grassroots work experience, the administration said. More than 1.1 million people took the national civil servant exam in 2017, up 984,000 year on year.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.