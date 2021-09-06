Advanced Search

September 6, 2021

15 die in collision

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 6, 2021 | Print Edition

Fifteen people have been confirmed dead and another injured after a tractor collided with a truck in the city of Qitaihe in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on Saturday morning.

The Ministry of Public Security is investigating.

More measures will be taken to improve road safety in rural areas and stop the illegal use of agricultural vehicles to carry people, said the provincial government.

Nation
