June 23, 2021

15 held over mine deaths

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 23, 2021 | Print Edition

A TOTAL of 15 people have been detained by local police and another five removed or suspended from their posts after an iron ore mine accident killed 13 in north China’s Shanxi province.

The accident happened in Daixian County on June 10 when a well of the iron mine flooded.

Investigations are continuing.

