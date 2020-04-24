Advanced Search

April 24, 2020

15,000 Party officials punished in March

Source: Xinhua | 00:18 UTC+8 April 24, 2020 | Print Edition

A TOTAL of 14,968 Chinese officials were punished in March for violating frugality rules, the top anti-graft body said yesterday.

The officials were involved in 10,411 cases, said the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission in a statement.

The punished officials include 85 at prefecture or equivalent level and 780 at the county or equivalent level.

Among them, 10,912 were found engaging in the practice of formalities for formalities’ sake or bureaucratism, and 7,522 related cases were handled.

In the meantime, authorities also investigated 2,889 cases of hedonism and extravagant conduct such as giving or accepting gifts, awarding unauthorized allowances or bonuses and misusing public funds for banquets, and penalized 4,056 officials, said the statement.

The CPC released its eight-point rules on frugality in late 2012 to reduce undesirable work practices.

