16 new professions announced

CHINA’S human resources authority has given official recognition of 16 new professions to keep pace with economic and technological development, according to a statement.

The new professions, mostly in the emerging industries and service sectors, include intelligent manufacturing technicians, industrial Internet technicians, virtual reality technicians, supply chain managers, artificial intelligence trainers, all-media operators, and respiratory therapists, according to the statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and other departments.

As the economy shifts toward high-quality development, jobs requiring new skills and knowledge have appeared in various sectors.

The unveiling of the new jobs could boost the development of related industries, increase employment, and strengthen vocational education and training, the statement said.

Experts carefully chose the 16 new professions based on relevant standards and procedures as well as social opinions.

This is the second time that China has added new professions to its occupation list since 2015.