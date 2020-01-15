The story appears on
Page A10
January 15, 2020
Free for subscribers
163,000 held for telecom, Internet fraud
Chinese police cracked 200,000 telecom and Internet fraud cases and captured 163,000 suspects in 2019, China Police Daily reported yesterday.
The figures marked a year-on-year increase of about 52.7 percent and 123.3 percent, respectively. Police across the country registered 782,000 telecom and Internet fraud cases in total in 2019, down 3.1 percent from 2018.
The public security organ participated in a campaign against cross-border telecom fraud with foreign police. In a three-year joint operation with Spain, 229 suspects, including 222 from Taiwan, had been handed over to Chinese police by 2019. Chinese police destroyed 90 overseas telecom fraud dens in 2019 in cooperation with police from Southeast Asian countries and arrested 4,276 suspects.
The Ministry of Public Security alerted 1.7 million potential victims of telecom and Internet fraud.
