17 airport staff test positive in Nanjing

SEVENTEEN airport workers in Nanjing, capital of east China’s Jiangsu Province, tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday afternoon, causing massive flight cancellations and delays.

Nine of the workers have been diagnosed as confirmed cases and five as asymptomatic carriers. The remaining three are awaiting further diagnosis, according to the local city government.

Local health authorities found positive results during routine nucleic acid testing for airport staff.

A total of 521 flights have been canceled at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport. The airport was earlier scheduled to handle 663 inbound and outbound flights yesterday.

The airport has carried out disinfection work inside terminal 2, which mainly handles international operations.

The city’s Jiangning District, where the airport is located, launched a massive nucleic acid testing campaign at 9am yesterday following the positive COVID-19 reports.

Nanjing, which has a population of more than 9.3 million, plans to carry out citywide nucleic acid testing after the campaign in Jiangning District concludes, the city government said yesterday.

The government has urged residents not to leave the city unless necessary.

Anyone leaving the city must produce a negative nucleic acid test certificate, done within 48 hours of their departure. The rule does not apply to transfer passengers.

Nanjing authorities have classified four residential compounds as medium-risk areas for COVID-19 and have launched closed-off management there.

All public transportation will halt in these medium-risk areas.