September 2, 2021

1st batch of jabs to land in Taipei

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 2, 2021 | Print Edition

The first batch of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines provided by Fosun Pharma to Taiwan is expected to arrive in Taipei this morning.

A total of 932,000 doses of the vaccines were dispatched from Luxembourg Airport yesterday afternoon, the Shanghai-based company said, adding that the second batch of 910,000 doses will start delivery in a week.

The COVID-19 mRNA vaccine developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech received authorization for emergency use and special import in Hong Kong and Macau earlier this year. The vaccine is included under the vaccination programs of the Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions’ governments.

The vaccine has become a hot item since it became available for application on the island on Saturday, with nearly 2 million Taiwanese having applied for the vaccine in the first three hours.

