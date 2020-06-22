1st flight for China’s new trainer jet

Home » Nation

China’s domestically developed AG100 trainer aircraft made a successful maiden flight on Saturday morning, Aviation Industry Corp of China said.

The AG100, a new generation trainer aircraft, conducted its maiden flight at Moganshan airport in Deqing County, Zhejiang Province.

According to the test pilots, during its 10-minute flight, the aircraft showed good maneuverability and stability, and all systems operated normally.

The AG100 primary trainer was developed by the Zhejiang China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Institute under AVIC China Aviation Industry General Aircraft Co Ltd.

The AG100 trainer model was developed to meet strong demand of the Chinese and global markets. The aircraft’s design team has solicited opinions on the trainer model from potential buyers.

The highlights of the aircraft include cost-effectiveness, convenient operation and greater safety, according to AVIC.

The AG100 designing team creatively introduced the three-seat configuration into the new trainer model, which is expected to greatly enhance the pilot training effects.

The AG100 is powered by motor gasoline, making it easy to ensure fuel support and cut costs on pilot training.

The AG100 trainer has already gained the first batch of orders and agreements on further cooperations, AVIC said.