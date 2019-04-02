The story appears on
April 2, 2019
Related News
2 children killed
Two children were killed and 18 children and two adults were injured after a cyclone flipped over and carried away an inflatable bouncer in central China’s Henan Province on Sunday, local authorities said. The cyclone wreaked havoc on a scenic spot in Yucheng County in the city of Shangqiu at around 3pm on Sunday. Among the injured, one child is in serious condition.
