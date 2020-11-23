2 confirmed positive in border city

Home » Nation

TWO new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday in a border city of north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the regional health commission said.

The cases were reported in Manzhouli, which borders Russia and Mongolia. The patients are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital and all close contacts have been put under quarantine.

Epidemiological surveys into the cases and the related screening work are underway.

Authorities in Manzhouli have closed off the residential compound where the cases were found, and city-wide nucleic acid tests will be conducted.

Public venues in the city have suspended operations, and schools, kindergartens and training agencies will halt teaching activities.

Dongshan Street and Beiqu Street in Manzhouli have been classified as medium-risk areas for COVID-19, local health authorities said yesterday.