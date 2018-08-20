2 dead as Typhoon Rumbia hits China

Home » Nation

Typhoon Rumbia has wreaked havoc across Anhui and Henan provinces, causing significant economic losses.

Rumbia, the 18th this year, has been moving northwest inland after it made landfall in the Pudong New Area of Shanghai on Friday, bringing heavy downpours and causing floods along its route.

Nine cities and 33 counties across eastern China’s Anhui have been hit by heavy rains, according to the provincial disaster relief and civil affairs departments.

As of noon yesterday, one person has been confirmed dead and 13 others were injured in Anhui.

More than 1.7 million people and nearly 243,000 hectares of crops have been affected, local authorities said.

Typhoon Rumbia has caused direct economic losses of over 1.1 billion yuan (US$160 million) in the province. More than 4,000 houses have been damaged.

In neighboring Henan Province, around 888,000 residents have been affected. As of noon yesterday, one person in Henan has been reported dead. Nearly 109,000 hectares of crops have been affected by heavy rain brought by the tropical storm.

The direct economic losses are estimated at 198 million yuan including 190 million yuan in agricultural losses.

Three meteorological stations have seen precipitation exceeding 500 millimeters, while daily precipitation has set records in eight meteorological stations in the province.

In the northern parts of the province, rainstorms were expected to move out of the province yesterday night. Heavy rain and floods also disrupted train services scheduled to pass the province, according to Beijing railway authorities.

The National Meteorological Center upgraded the rainstorm alert to the orange level on the four-color warning system as rainstorms were predicted to batter Henan, Hebei, Shandong, Anhui and Jiangsu provinces Saturday and Sunday. Red represents the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.