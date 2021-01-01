2 die, 7 missing as ship sinks off Zhoushan

Home » Nation

Two people have died and seven others remain missing after a cargo ship with 13 crew members on board sank in east China’s Zhejiang Province on Wednesday, the provincial maritime search and rescue center said yesterday.

The center received a distress call at about 3:40pm on Wednesday from a dry cargo carrier, alerting that its cargo hold was flooded due to strong waves about 2 nautical miles north of Cezi island off the city of Zhoushan.

The ship was loaded with 4,700 tons of cement en route from Wuhu, Anhui Province, to Xiamen in Fujian Province.

Four crew members were rescued and local authorities have dispatched over 20 vessels to search for the missing members.