April 19, 2021

2 firefighters dead

Source: Xinhua | April 19, 2021

Two firefighters died when they were putting out a fire in an energy storage power station in Fengtai District of Beijing on Friday. The municipal fire and rescue department said on its official website on Saturday morning that it dispatched 235 firefighters with 47 fire engines to put out the fire that broke out at noon time. The northern part of the station exploded in the course of fire-fighting operation, resulting in the death of two firefighters.

