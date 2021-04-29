Advanced Search

April 29, 2021

2 kids die in school stabbing

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 29, 2021 | Print Edition

TWO children have died and 16 others, including two teachers, were injured in a knife-stabbing incident in Beiliu City, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, yesterday.

The incident took place in a kindergarten in Xinfeng Township at around 2pm yesterday, the city’s publicity department said.

As of 10pm yesterday, two children had died. Fourteen of the wounded have received treatment, while two others are still undergoing operations, according to the hospital sources. Police have arrested a suspect, and an investigation is underway.

