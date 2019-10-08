The story appears on
Page A3
October 8, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
2 mask law-violating protesters released on bail
A Hong Kong court yesterday heard a case against two people who were indicted for violating the anti-mask law in the first such trial after the ban went into effect on Saturday.
The Eastern Magistrates’ Courts held the trial against an 18-year-old male student at the City University of Hong Kong and a 38-year-old female who claimed to be unemployed. They faced charges of illegal assembly and violating the anti-mask law after they reportedly participated in unlawful assemblies and failed to provide reasonable excuses for wearing face covering upon their arrests on early Saturday.
The male student and the unemployed female were released on bails of HK$300 (US$38) and HK$1,000, respectively, on conditions of observing a curfew, a ban on leaving Hong Kong and weekly reports to police.
The court adjourned the case till November 18.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.