2 mask law-violating protesters released on bail

A Hong Kong court yesterday heard a case against two people who were indicted for violating the anti-mask law in the first such trial after the ban went into effect on Saturday.

The Eastern Magistrates’ Courts held the trial against an 18-year-old male student at the City University of Hong Kong and a 38-year-old female who claimed to be unemployed. They faced charges of illegal assembly and violating the anti-mask law after they reportedly participated in unlawful assemblies and failed to provide reasonable excuses for wearing face covering upon their arrests on early Saturday.

The male student and the unemployed female were released on bails of HK$300 (US$38) and HK$1,000, respectively, on conditions of observing a curfew, a ban on leaving Hong Kong and weekly reports to police.

The court adjourned the case till November 18.