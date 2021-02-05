2 named as international peace cities

Home » Nation

Two more places in China have become International Cities of Peace, the organization announced on Wednesday.

The Zhijiang Dong Autonomous County in central China’s Hunan Province and Weifang in east China’s Shandong Province are the 307th and 308th International Cities of Peace, according to the organization’s website. The two will join Nanjing in Jiangsu Province, which was named the 169th International City of Peace in 2017.

The two cities have played important roles in China’s history.

On August 15, 1945, Japan announced its surrender in World War II. Japanese representatives handed over a map of Japanese troops deployed in China and signed their surrender in Zhijiang on August 21, 1945.

Weifang, previously known as Weihsien, has a rich culture and a long history and is home to important cultural and historical relics such as the Weihsien concentration camp used by Japanese invaders to detain over 2,000 expatriates from the United States, Britain and other countries.

“Like many cities and towns around the world, Zhijiang and Weifang have experienced historical hardship and trauma, yet the leaders and citizens ... are committed to a culture of healing and progress,” said J. Frederick Arment, executive director of International Cities of Peace.