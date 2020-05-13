2 satellites launched for IoT projects

Home » Nation

CHINA yesterday sent two satellites into orbit to test the space-based Internet of Things communications technology.

The satellites, Xingyun-2 01 and 02, were launched by a Kuaizhou-1A (KZ-1A) carrier rocket at 9:16am from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. They have successfully entered their planned orbit.

Developed by the Xingyun Satellite Co, the satellites will conduct tests on technologies including space-based IoT communications, inter-satellite laser communications and a low-cost commercial satellite platform.

They will also carry out initial pilot IoT applications.

KZ-1A is a low-cost solid-fuel carrier rocket featuring high orbit precision and a short preparation period.

The rocket is mainly used to launch low-orbit small satellites.

Yesterday’s launch was the ninth mission of the KZ-1A carrier rocket.