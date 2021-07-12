2 stranded dolphins freed

Home » Nation

Two dolphins that were stranded in east China’s Zhejiang Province on Friday have been rescued and released into the sea.

The mammals were spotted on a tidal flat around noon on Friday at Xidian Township, Ninghai County, and a team consisting of the county’s marine and fishery enforcement personnel, rescue experts and local villagers was formed for the rescue.

Rescuers tried to guide the dolphins to swim out of the shallows, but they were later found on shoals again around 1:40pm.

After rescuers confirmed the dolphins were healthy enough to be captured and released, the animals were wrapped in wet cloths, placed into a fishery vessel around 5pm and carried to the open sea. The dolphins were released into the sea near the Xiangshan Port Bridge around 6:40pm.