The story appears on
Page A6
April 4, 2019
Free for subscribers
2 students killed in Hunan
A MAN killed two students in a knife-wielding attack yesterday in an elementary school in Ningyuan County, central China’s Hunan Province, leaving another two students injured. The 31-year-old suspect has been captured by the police after the attack, which happened at 7:16am yesterday morning. The two injured students are in stable conditions after being taken to hospital. Local authorities said further investigation was under way.
