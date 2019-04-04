Advanced Search

April 4, 2019

2 students killed in Hunan

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 4, 2019 | Print Edition

A MAN killed two students in a knife-wielding attack yesterday in an elementary school in Ningyuan County, central China’s Hunan Province, leaving another two students injured. The 31-year-old suspect has been captured by the police after the attack, which happened at 7:16am yesterday morning. The two injured students are in stable conditions after being taken to hospital. Local authorities said further investigation was under way.

