2 taikonauts complete 2nd spacewalk mission

TAIKONAUTS Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu have completed their extravehicular activities and returned to the space station core module Tianhe, the China Manned Space Agency said yesterday.

This was the fourth time that the taikonauts conducted EVAs during the construction of the country’s space station and the second by the Shenzhou-13 crew. The CMSA has declared the EVAs an unqualified success.

The CMSA said the pair returned to the core module at 12:55am after about six hours of EVAs. They completed tasks such as lifting the panoramic camera and testing goods transport.

The EVAs further tested the function and performance of the core module airlock cabin, extravehicular suit and mechanical arm, and assessed the technologies related to EVAs, the coordination of taikonauts inside and outside the space station, and the coordination between space and Earth.

The Shenzhou-13 crew will continue their in-orbit work as the Chinese taikonauts welcome a new year in space for the first time.

The CMSA noted that extravehicular operations are becoming the normal work of space station flight missions. The taikonauts will carry out more EVAs which are more complex to provide strong support for the successful completion of the construction and the stable operation of the space station.

China launched the Shenzhou-13 spaceship on October 16, sending three taikonauts on a six-month mission to construct its space station. The crew conducted the first EVAs on November 7.