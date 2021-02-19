The story appears on
Page A8
February 19, 2021
Related News
20 more IPR centers to be set up
China plans to set up 20 more centers nationwide this year to offer quicker services and reduce duration and cost of intellectual property rights protection, according to the country’s IPR watchdog.
The plan to establish the centers is part of China’s efforts to strengthen IPR protection, the National Intellectual Property Administration said. So far, the country has established more than 60 IPR protection centers and fast IPR service centers, providing easy, efficient and low-cost assistance to market entities.
The IPR protection centers address difficulties in obtaining evidence and reduce processing time and costs involved in IPR disputes, while the fast IPR service centers are aimed at providing county-level industry clusters quick IPR review, verification and protection.
