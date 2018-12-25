20 sentenced after care center abuse

Home » Nation

COURTS in Guangdong Province have sentenced 20 people, including former government officials, to terms ranging from death to eight years in prison for abuse at a care center.

The case involved a center, where 21 people including a 15-year-old autistic boy perished under squalid conditions in 2016.

Supervisory authorities in Guangdong also announced disciplinary punishments for 107 civil servants for their misfeasance which led to the deaths at the facility for the homeless, elderly and mentally ill in Xinfeng County. Cases against the 20 suspects were heard at the courts in Shaoguan City, Lechang City and Renhua County.

Li Cuiqiong, former head of the civil affairs department of Xinfeng, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve. Pan Zhong’ai, another official of the department, was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court said the two officials used their power to set up and illegally operate the care center.

Lai Zhanfeng, the former deputy county chief of Xinfeng, was sentenced to eight years in jail for failing to properly perform his supervisory duty and taking bribes.

Liu Hong, vice secretary-general of the Guangdong provincial government, was removed from his post. Chen Jinghui, the former Party chief of Xinfeng, was expelled from the Party and public office.

An expose in March 2017 by the Beijing News found that poor conditions at Lianxi care agency for the homeless, elderly and mentally ill in Guangdong’s Shaoguan had led to the deaths within a span of a few months.

Accounts of crowded, unsanitary conditions at the facility triggered widespread outrage in China, with people pouring scorn on the treatment of vulnerable members of society.

“Was it murder? Did the center pocket government subsidies instead of spending money on the patients?” a commentator on Weibo asked at the time.

Lei Wenfeng, the autistic teenager died in December 2016 after staying at the center for just over a month.

The center was privately run, but financed by the local government.