20 trapped in mine as rock burst kills 2

Home » Nation

Two people have died and 20 remain trapped following a rock burst on Saturday night at a coal mine in Yuncheng County, east China’s Shandong Province.

The burst happened at around 11pm and destroyed part of a water drainage tunnel in the coal mine. At that time, 334 people were working underground, of which 312 were later lifted to safety, according to Zhai Minghua, an expert with Shandong Energy Group Co Ltd, which owns the coal mine.

Rescue work started immediately after the accident. As of 11am yesterday, ventilation had returned to around 200 meters of the damaged part of the tunnel, with about 50 meters still to be repaired.

The search for the 20 trapped people and two bodies was hampered by the falling of fractured rocks in the tunnel, said Zhai.

Rock burst accidents are often caused by fractures in rocks due to mining.