October 9, 2020
20,000 tourists flee storm
Over 20,000 tourists have been evacuated from Weizhou Island of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region as strong cold winds hit the island.
Passenger ferries from the city of Beihai in Guangxi to the resort island were suspended due to the weather for two days from Wednesday. Weizhou Island, in the Beibu Gulf, is the youngest volcanic island in China.
