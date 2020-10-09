Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

October 9, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

20,000 tourists flee storm

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 9, 2020 | Print Edition

Over 20,000 tourists have been evacuated from Weizhou Island of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region as strong cold winds hit the island.

Passenger ferries from the city of Beihai in Guangxi to the resort island were suspended due to the weather for two days from Wednesday. Weizhou Island, in the Beibu Gulf, is the youngest volcanic island in China.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿