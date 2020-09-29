200,000 jobs to go to poor graduates

Home » Nation

Nearly 200,000 jobs have been given to college graduates from impoverished families this year, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.

With boosting employment of impoverished college graduates as a priority, the ministry has adopted a series of special measures this year, said Wang Hui, an official with the MOE.

The ministry has continued to host job fairs for graduates from poor families and sent over 280,000 posts of recruitment information through mobile phones, Wang said.

It also helped college graduates from impoverished families in 52 poor counties nationwide seek employment .

A key tool is the use of big data technology.

Other measures, including further education training, personalized employment guidance and paring assistance programs, were also launched by the ministry.

Next, the MOE will work with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and other relevant departments to continuously help unemployed graduates find jobs, Wang said.