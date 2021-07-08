Advanced Search

July 8, 2021

25% of land earmarked for protection

Source: Xinhua | 00:49 UTC+8 July 8, 2021 | Print Edition

AT least 25 percent of China’s land has been marked for ecological protection as the country steps up efforts to protect its environment, authorities said yesterday.

The designated protection areas covers major ecological functional zones, regions that are ecologically sensitive and vulnerable, as well as key regions for biodiversity, Ministry of Ecology and Environment official Cui Shuhong told reporters.

China’s central authorities in 2017 issued guidelines for an ecological “red line” strategy that would enforce strict protection over certain zones.

Cui said the task of identifying the zones had been basically completed as the country is strategically resolved to develop an ecological strategy.

By the end of 2019, China had 11,800 nature reserves of various types, accounting for 18 percent of the country’s land area and meeting the Aichi Biodiversity Targets goal of protecting 17 percent of terrestrial areas ahead of schedule, according to Cui.

