26 tomb raiders arrested

Home » Nation

China has arrested 26 suspects and retrieved almost 650 cultural relics stolen from an ancient burial site in northwestern Qinghai province, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.

Experts believe many of the items recovered are of “tremendous historical value” as they show cultural interactions between the East and the West during the early days of the Tang Dynasty (618-907). The suspects are said to have illegally excavated items from the Dulan tombs, which lie along the ancient Silk Road, and arranged their sale.

Several of the arrests were made in provinces further east following an investigation that began in 2017, the ministry said. A police official speaking on China’s state-run CCTV said the criminals, two of whom were on the police’s “most wanted” list, were asking for as much as 80 million yuan (US$11.6 million) for their loot.

Of the 646 items recovered, 16 were classed as first-class cultural relics.