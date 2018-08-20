The story appears on
Page A6
August 20, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
26 tomb raiders arrested
China has arrested 26 suspects and retrieved almost 650 cultural relics stolen from an ancient burial site in northwestern Qinghai province, the Ministry of Public Security said yesterday.
Experts believe many of the items recovered are of “tremendous historical value” as they show cultural interactions between the East and the West during the early days of the Tang Dynasty (618-907). The suspects are said to have illegally excavated items from the Dulan tombs, which lie along the ancient Silk Road, and arranged their sale.
Several of the arrests were made in provinces further east following an investigation that began in 2017, the ministry said. A police official speaking on China’s state-run CCTV said the criminals, two of whom were on the police’s “most wanted” list, were asking for as much as 80 million yuan (US$11.6 million) for their loot.
Of the 646 items recovered, 16 were classed as first-class cultural relics.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.