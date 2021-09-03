Advanced Search

September 3, 2021

2.7m digital licenses

Source: Xinhua | 00:12 UTC+8 September 3, 2021 | Print Edition

Digital driver’s licenses were issued to more than 2.72 million drivers in China on Wednesday, the first day that the new measure was officially enacted, according to the traffic management bureau of the Ministry of Public Security.

A total of 28 cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Xi’an, are the first to implement the new measure. The new digital driver’s licenses were issued to drivers through an official mobile app.

