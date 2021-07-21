2nd phase for military recruiting

Home » Nation

China will begin its military recruiting for the second half of this year, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of National Defense.

Noting that recruiting in the first half of the year saw a marked improvement in terms of the quality of recruits, the circular, issued by the ministry’s conscription office, asked relevant agencies across the country to maintain sound momentum and conduct relevant work for the entire year with a high standard.

It stressed recruiting among the country’s university graduates and certified technicians graduating from relevant training schools and colleges. The circular emphasized the importance of physical examinations, education and political assessments during the process.

Beginning this year, the Chinese military extended its conscription from once a year to twice.