May 29, 2019

3 dead in Qingdao

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 29, 2019 | Print Edition

THREE workers have died and two others are missing after a part of the under-construction metro tunnel collapsed in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province. Qingdao Metro said the accident at 5:40pm on Monday at a construction site of the Metro Line 4. Five workers were trapped. By yesterday, rescuers had found the bodies of three workers.

 

