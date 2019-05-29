The story appears on
Page A2
May 29, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
3 dead in Qingdao
THREE workers have died and two others are missing after a part of the under-construction metro tunnel collapsed in Qingdao, east China’s Shandong Province. Qingdao Metro said the accident at 5:40pm on Monday at a construction site of the Metro Line 4. Five workers were trapped. By yesterday, rescuers had found the bodies of three workers.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.