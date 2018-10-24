Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

October 24, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

3 former officials charged with graft

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 October 24, 2018 | Print Edition

Chinese prosecutors have filed indictments against three former senior officials in separate cases, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said.

Ji Xiangqi, former vice governor of Shandong Province, was accused of bribery and embezzlement, said the SPP.

The indictment said Ji had taken advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others, accept a huge amount of money and gifts in return, and illegally possess a large number of public assets.

In other cases, Liu Qiang, former vice governor of Liaoning Province, was indicted on charges of taking bribes and disrupting the election, while Li Yihuang, former vice governor of Jiangxi Province, was charged with bribery, embezzlement, misappropriation of public funds and abuse of power.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿