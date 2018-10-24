The story appears on
Page A6
October 24, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
3 former officials charged with graft
Chinese prosecutors have filed indictments against three former senior officials in separate cases, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said.
Ji Xiangqi, former vice governor of Shandong Province, was accused of bribery and embezzlement, said the SPP.
The indictment said Ji had taken advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others, accept a huge amount of money and gifts in return, and illegally possess a large number of public assets.
In other cases, Liu Qiang, former vice governor of Liaoning Province, was indicted on charges of taking bribes and disrupting the election, while Li Yihuang, former vice governor of Jiangxi Province, was charged with bribery, embezzlement, misappropriation of public funds and abuse of power.
