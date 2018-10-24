3 former officials charged with graft

Home » Nation

Chinese prosecutors have filed indictments against three former senior officials in separate cases, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said.

Ji Xiangqi, former vice governor of Shandong Province, was accused of bribery and embezzlement, said the SPP.

The indictment said Ji had taken advantage of his posts to seek benefits for others, accept a huge amount of money and gifts in return, and illegally possess a large number of public assets.

In other cases, Liu Qiang, former vice governor of Liaoning Province, was indicted on charges of taking bribes and disrupting the election, while Li Yihuang, former vice governor of Jiangxi Province, was charged with bribery, embezzlement, misappropriation of public funds and abuse of power.