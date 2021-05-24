The story appears on
May 24, 2021
3 killed in site crash
Three people were killed after a construction site collapsed in east China’s Anhui Province, authorities said on Sunday.
The accident occurred at 4:03pm on Saturday in Chengguan Town of Lu’an City, trapping three people, according to the provincial emergency management department.
All three were later found without vital signs. The crash cause is under investigation.
