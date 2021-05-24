Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

May 24, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

3 killed in site crash

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 May 24, 2021 | Print Edition

Three people were killed after a construction site collapsed in east China’s Anhui Province, authorities said on Sunday.

The accident occurred at 4:03pm on Saturday in Chengguan Town of Lu’an City, trapping three people, according to the provincial emergency management department.

All three were later found without vital signs. The crash cause is under investigation.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿