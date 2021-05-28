3 local cases reported in Guangzhou

Home » Nation

A NUMBER of training schools in Guangzhou have suspended face-to-face sessions after the southern Chinese city reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases yesterday.

The Guangzhou office of Xueersi, a US-listed training company that provides extracurricular programs for primary and middle school students, announced that all its offline courses would be moved online immediately.

Other training companies in Guangzhou have also adopted similar measures to protect the health of students, parents and teachers. The children’s palace of Guangzhou, an educational facility where children are enrolled for extracurricular activities such as chess and drawing, has suspended all classes and offline activities until the end of the month.