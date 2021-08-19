4 HK college students arrested

Home » Nation

Four members of a Hong Kong university student union were arrested yesterday for allegedly advocating terrorism by paying tribute to a person who stabbed a police officer and then killed himself, police said.

Police arrested four men, aged between 18 and 20, who were committee members and members of the student council at the University of Hong Kong, Steve Li, senior superintendent of the police national security division, said, adding that the arrests were in relation to a council meeting that “promoted terrorism.”

Those arrested included the president Charles Kwok Wing-ho and council chairman Kinson Cheung King-sang, who were among more than 30 students who attended a meeting last month at which they passed a motion to mourn the “sacrifice” of the attacker, local media reported.

Authorities have said the man who stabbed the police officer in the shoulder on July 1 before killing himself had material in his home decrying the national security law as well as notes in which he declared his hatred for the police.

Police previously cautioned people against mourning the attacker, saying it was “no different from supporting terrorism.”

The student union withdrew its motion mourning the attacker after facing criticism from the government and the university and some union members quit. The university responded by severing ties with the union.

“The motion is very shocking,” Li said. “It tried to rationalize and glorify terrorism” while “encouraging people to attempt suicide”.