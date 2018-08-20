Advanced Search

August 21, 2018

4 bird poachers seized

Source: Xinhua | 00:01 UTC+8 August 21, 2018 | Print Edition

Four people who allegedly poached thousands of birds have been placed under custody in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. In October 2017, the suspects netted over 5,000 birds, including some protected species, local forest police said yesterday. Two of the suspects were caught in October. The other two turned themselves in July 2018.

