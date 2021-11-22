Advanced Search

November 22, 2021

4 cases reported

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 November 22, 2021 | Print Edition

THE Chinese mainland on Saturday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said yesterday.

Of the four local cases, three were reported in Liaoning and one in Yunnan, the commission said.

The latest COVID-19 resurgence in China has entered its final stage. So far, eight of the provincial-level regions have not reported any new local COVID-19 cases.

