May 6, 2021

4 jailed over HK rallies

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 May 6, 2021 | Print Edition

The Hong Kong District Court of the Special Administrative Region yesterday sentenced four people — three men and one woman — to prison for taking part in unlawful violent rallies in 2019. The convicts, charged with crimes including arson, will serve 51 to 56 months of jail time.

