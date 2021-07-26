The story appears on
Page A4
July 26, 2021
4 missing in collapse
Four people fell into the sea and went missing after an offshore construction platform tilted off the coast of Huizhou City, south China’s Guangdong Province, yesterday.
A total of 67 people were on the platform when the accident happened. The other 63 have been rescued, according to the Guangdong provincial maritime search and rescue center.
