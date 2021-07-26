Advanced Search

July 26, 2021

4 missing in collapse

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 26, 2021 | Print Edition

Four people fell into the sea and went missing after an offshore construction platform tilted off the coast of Huizhou City, south China’s Guangdong Province, yesterday.

A total of 67 people were on the platform when the accident happened. The other 63 have been rescued, according to the Guangdong provincial maritime search and rescue center.

