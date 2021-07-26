Advanced Search

July 26, 2021

43 hit for mine deaths

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 26, 2021 | Print Edition

A total of 43 people have been punished over a coal mine accident that killed 13 in Leiyang, in central China’s Hunan Province, authorities said yesterday.

The 43 include officials from the local government of Leiyang, as well as officials from the provincial department of emergency management and the provincial coal mine safety supervision administration. Eleven were detained and the remainder received disciplinary warnings or other penalties.

