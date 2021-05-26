Advanced Search

May 26, 2021

5 dead in sinking

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 May 26, 2021 | Print Edition

Five people have been confirmed dead and four others remain missing after a fishing boat capsized and sank in a river in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on Saturday. Sudden strong winds and high waves sunk the boat about 9am on Saturday in the section of the Nenjiang River in Fuyu County of Qiqihar City.

