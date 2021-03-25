Advanced Search

March 25, 2021

5 die in bus crash

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 25, 2021 | Print Edition

Five people have been confirmed dead and 10 others injured after a passenger bus with 16 people on board rolled over and fell into a roadside ditch in Hailun City in northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. The accident happened at 7am yesterday. The driver has been detained by police.

