March 24, 2021

5 die in suicide blast

Source: Agencies | 00:09 UTC+8 March 24, 2021 | Print Edition

A man detonated explosives in the outskirts of China’s southern Guangzhou City on Monday, killing himself and four others. Five more people were injured by the blast at a building in the Mingjing area at 10am. Preliminary findings showed the suspect was a 59-year-old local man surnamed Hu.

